Death – Obituary News : Pearl Shongwe: What Led to Her Death?

Pearl Shongwe: A Top-Notch Media Personality

Pearl Shongwe, a South African media personality, passed away in her sleep on November 8, 2022. She was a top-notch TV presenter, radio presenter, newsreader, and voice-over artist. Her death has left many in shock, and preliminary investigations suggest that she may have died from an overdose of hard drugs.

Shongwe’s Career in Broadcasting

Shongwe began her career in broadcasting at the age of 12 when she worked as an entertainment reporter for the youth radio station YFM. Later, she worked as a floor MC at Silverstar Casino before making her debut as a sports news anchor at SABC in 2011. She served as the anchor for several programs produced by the broadcasting corporation, including the news on Metro FM, the radio station of the SABC, and the 24-hour news channel. She co-hosted the SABC1 programs Weekend Live, the news, and current affairs program Daily Thetha, the children’s sports program Sports Buzz, the sports show SportsLIVE, and the wildly popular One Day Leader.

Pearl Shongwe’s Cause of Death

The final report on the exact cause of Pearl Shongwe’s death is still being compiled by the police as they are yet to conclude investigations into the case. However, earlier findings by the police insinuate that the respected media personality died of a drug overdose. The police ruled out foul play in the tragic death of the news presenter. Shongwe’s lifeless body was found lying face down after her family members and security guards broke into her home at Polo Fields north of Johannesburg through her bedroom room after they discovered that she was not responding to their calls to unlock her door. It was also said that a sizeable amount of drugs was found in her bedroom while the police were thoroughly searching for anything that could help resolve her death. An employee from Gauteng Emergency Medical Services declared her dead after a thorough examination at the scene. The drugs were confiscated for further investigation, and CCTV footage of the last person to enter her house was requested by the police as well. Police said that they requested it because it could also be that someone killed her and decided to leave the drugs in her apartment as a coverup.

Was Pearl Shongwe Sick?

No, Pearl Shongwe was not sick before her shocking demise. She was full of life, ever-vibrant, and committed to the job she loved so much. She was an all-rounder; working as a news reader and presenter on the popular radio and television shows – The Touchdown show on Metro FM, SABC1’s youth programme, Daily Thetha, and also the children’s sports show, Sports Buzz. She also co-anchored the news and current affairs program Weekend Live and served as a sports host of SportsLIVE on SABC’s 24-hour news channel. Shongwe was the anchor of the hugely popular One Day Leader on SABC1. The late Miss Soweto 2011 finalist, who did voiceover works for SABC and other companies, never complained of being sick or having a major condition or terminal disease.

Pearl Shongwe’s Age at Death

Pearl Ntombifuthi Shongwe was 35 years at the time of her death in November 2022. The 5 feet 6 inches tall media personality was born on the 3rd of January 1987 in Soweto, South Africa.

Pearl Shongwe’s Net Worth

Shongwe’s net worth, at the time of her death, was estimated at $1.5 million. She made her money from working in various sectors of the media industry. She was a TV presenter, radio presenter, newsreader, and voice-over artist.

Pearl Shongwe’s Personal Life

Pearl was an extremely secretive person, thus, she did not disclose anything about her private life. There was also no viral report about her dating any man publicly or records of her past relationships. The late multitalented media personality was also not married and did not give birth to kids.

