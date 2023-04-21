Death – Obituary News : Peggy Blais, Berlin Resident, Passes Away – Fox Obituary

Peggy Blais Obituary

Announcing the Unexpected Death of a Resident of Berlin, NH

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Peggy Ann (O’Neil) Blais, a cherished member of the Berlin, NH community. Peggy fought an unexpected illness with great strength and courage, but ultimately passed away on Thursday, April 20, 2023, at the Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire. She was surrounded by her loved ones at the time of her passing.

Fond Memories of Peggy’s Life

Dedicated to her community, Peggy spent over 25 years at Adult Learner Services before retiring. She was happily married to the love of her life, Raymond E. Blais, for 53 years, and together they raised four children: Matthew, Sarah, Julie, and Shelly. Peggy found immense joy in spending time with her family, and especially loved attending her grandchildren’s events and performances.

Peggy had many hobbies, including camping, knitting, crocheting, and sewing for her loved ones. She was known as “Mim” to all who knew her, a testament to her kind and loving nature.

Peggy’s Legacy

Peggy is survived by her husband, Raymond E. Blais, her children, Shelly Guido, Julie Hallee, Sarah Blais, and Matthew Blais, and her ten grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and community.

