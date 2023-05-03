Death – Obituary News : Peggy Elder Butler, Miss Alabama 1947, Passes Away at 93

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Peggy Elder Butler: Miss Alabama 1947 who left a lasting legacy

Peggy Elder Butler, a beauty pageant winner, and a lifelong resident of Gadsden, passed away peacefully on April 30, 2021, at the age of 93. She left behind a legacy that will be remembered for years to come.

Butler won her first beauty pageant at the age of 17 and went on to win the Miss Gadsden and Miss Zamora Temple titles in 1946. The same year, she also participated in the Miss Alabama pageant and secured the runner-up position. However, her perseverance paid off as she was finally crowned Miss Alabama in 1947. She went on to compete in the Miss America pageant in Atlantic City, where she tied for first place in the swimsuit preliminary and secured fourth place overall.

Butler’s reign as Miss Alabama was marked with grace, elegance, and poise. She was a woman of great character and had a magnetic personality that attracted everyone towards her. She became a role model for many young women who aspired to participate in beauty pageants.

After completing her reign as Miss Alabama, Butler moved to New York to pursue her career. However, she soon became homesick and returned to her hometown of Gadsden. She took up a job with the Lady Perfection Mattress Co. and traveled the southeast as “Miss Lady Perfection.” She later returned to Gadsden and took up a job with the city.

Butler was married to Hoyt L. Butler of Gadsden for over 40 years, and together they shared a beautiful life. Hoyt passed away in 2008 at the age of 75. Peggy is survived by her three children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and other relatives. She also had two cats, Jack and Tipper, who she loved dearly.

Butler’s contribution to the Miss Alabama Organization was immense, and she continued to be associated with it even after completing her reign. In 2022, Butler celebrated her 75th anniversary as a Miss Alabama titleholder. She appeared at the pageant in Birmingham along with other women who had held the crown. Her walk across the stage at the pageant finals drew enthusiastic applause and was part of a celebration marking the 100th anniversary of Miss Alabama. At the time, she was the oldest living titleholder.

As part of the festivities that year, Butler contributed a recipe to “The Miss Alabama 100th Anniversary Cookbook.” The recipe she chose, for Melt-Away Biscuits with Chocolate Gravy, was a favorite with Butler. She described it as, “Pair these biscuits with the chocolate gravy and a scoop of vanilla ice cream!”

Butler’s contribution to the Miss Alabama Organization will always be remembered, and her passing is deeply mourned. The organization paid tribute to her via social media, saying, “We will miss Peggy, her smiling face, and her warmth and friendliness.”

In conclusion, Peggy Elder Butler was a woman of great strength, courage, and resilience. Her legacy will continue to inspire young women to chase their dreams and believe in themselves. Rest in peace, Peggy Elder Butler, you will always be remembered.

News Source : Mary Colurso | mcolurso@al.com

Source Link :Miss Alabama 1947, Peggy Elder Butler, dies at age 93/