Death – Obituary News : Penang Free School’s Ex-Scoutmaster Dies

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Penang Free School (PFS) Mourns the Loss of a Respected Teacher and Scoutmaster

Introduction

Penang Free School (PFS) is grieving the loss of a long-standing teacher and scoutmaster, Khoo Poh Kheng. He has been an integral part of the school’s history, serving from 1978 to 2003, with the exception of a brief year-long stint in Butterworth. Khoo’s dedication to his profession and scouting community is something that generations of students will always remember.

A Life Devoted to Education and Scouting

Khoo Poh Kheng passed away on Wednesday, April 26, at the age of 74. During his tenure at PFS, Khoo served as the senior assistant before being appointed as the headmaster of SM Hutchings. He taught geography and English and was known for his friendly and approachable demeanor.

Khoo Poh Kheng was not just a teacher; he was also a devoted scoutmaster. From 1979 to 1991, he served as the scoutmaster of PFS, overseeing the growth of three school troops: 1st George Town South, 7th George Town South, and 8th George Town South Sea Scouts. His guidance and dedication to scouting have left a lasting impact on the school’s scouting community.

The Early Days

Khoo spent his childhood in Balik Pulau and was a head boy at SMK St George Balik Pulau before furthering his studies in Universiti Malaya. His upbringing instilled in him a strong work ethic and a commitment to serving his community.

A Fond Farewell

Khoo Poh Kheng’s wake will be held at the Leong San Tong Khoo Kongsi Funeral Parlour until 2 pm on Friday, April 28. The funeral service will commence at the same venue, and the cortege will leave thereafter for the Batu Gantung Crematorium.

A Lasting Legacy

Khoo Poh Kheng’s legacy lives on through the countless lives he has touched throughout his illustrious career in education and scouting. As a pillar of the Penang Free School community, he will always be remembered fondly for his commitment to inspiring the young minds of tomorrow.