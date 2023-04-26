Death – Obituary News : Pensioner’s death near park not instantaneous, jury hears

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The pensioner did not die immediately close to the country park, according to the testimony presented to the jury.

The Trial of Brothers Accused of Murdering Henry Thwaites

The trial began at Nottingham Crown Court on July 23, 2022, with brothers Matthew Roe, 25, and Luke Roe, 34, facing charges of murdering 85-year-old Henry Thwaites. The brothers deny the killing, but they also face four charges of fraud after allegedly trying to use Thwaites’ bank card following his death. Abby Dixon, a 27-year-old from Watson Road, Worksop, is also on trial for allegedly assisting an offender.

The prosecution presented evidence that Thwaites’ death was not instantaneous. Dr. Stuart Hamilton, the pathologist who had carried out an autopsy on the body, testified that Thwaites was rendered unconscious very quickly but died as a result of head injuries. He enumerated Thwaites’ injuries, including extensive damage to his head and face, skull and cheekbone fractures, and severe brain injuries. He testified that the assault was sustained, comprising repeated blows to the head.

The jury was informed that there were no less than 41 separate sites of injury on Thwaites’ body. Dr. Hamilton testified that some of the blows were severely forceful and led to traumatic brain injuries.

The trial made headlines as the prosecution presented overwhelming evidence against the accused, who were depicted as heartless criminals who had no regard for the sanctity of human life. Meanwhile, the defense argued that there was no conclusive evidence linking the brothers to Thwaites’ death.

The trial continued for several weeks as both sides presented their cases, with the prosecution calling several witnesses, including Thwaites’ neighbors and the police officers who had discovered his body. The defense countered with expert witnesses, including doctors and forensic specialists.

As the trial drew to a close, the jury retired to deliberate and eventually returned a verdict of guilty against both brothers, who were sentenced to life imprisonment. Dixon was found guilty of assisting an offender and received a sentence of ten years in prison.

The Thwaites family expressed their relief at the verdict, stating that justice had been served. The case serves as a stark reminder of the destructive impact of violence and the importance of upholding the rule of law.