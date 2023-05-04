Death – Obituary News : “Performer and Advocate Day-O Passes at 96”

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

We have the Answer for Day-O Singer/Actor/Activist Who Passed Away on April 25, 2023 at the Age of 96 (2 wds.) Crossword Clue

The answer to the Day-O singer/actor/activist who passed away on April 25, 2023, at the age of 96 (2 wds.) crossword clue is HARRYBELAFONTE. This clue last appeared in the Daily Pop Crossword on May 4, 2023. You can also find answers to past Daily Pop Crosswords.

Daily POP Crosswords is a popular daily crossword puzzle that can be accessed online and through mobile apps. It is known for its themes related to pop culture and entertainment, and its format that is easy to solve, making it accessible to crossword enthusiasts of all ages and skill levels.

The puzzle was first introduced in 2017 and is created by a team of experienced crossword constructors known for their creativity and skill in the field of crossword puzzles.

Daily POP Crosswords puts an emphasis on pop culture and entertainment-related themes. The puzzles often include clues and answers related to movies, TV shows, music, celebrities, and more.

