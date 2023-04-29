Death – Obituary News : “Perth Woman Polly Stewart’s Cause of Death”

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The sudden passing of Polly Ann Stewart from Coatesville, PA, has caused a wave of devastation among her family and friends. Polly was a registered nurse who worked in several fields, including pediatrics at Lancaster Osteopathic Hospital and family medicine in Shelby County. She was also a devoted Catholic and active member of her parish, Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church.

Polly Ann Stewart’s Obituary Details

Polly was born on June 19, 1955, in Coatesville, Pennsylvania, to Theodore R. Houck and Eleanor Cazillo Houck. She graduated from Pequea Valley High School and Reading Hospital School of Nursing. In 1977, she married George Albert Stewart III at Our Lady of Consolation Catholic Church in Parkesburg, Pennsylvania. The couple moved to Birmingham in 1981, where they lived happily for the rest of her life.

Polly was a devoted wife, a caring mother, a doting grandmother, a loving friend, and a cherished soul. She was passionate about religious education for children and adults and taught several classes at the church. Polly was also a great supporter of Catholic schools and was involved in Engaged Encounter and the Birmingham Cursillo movement.

In 1998, Polly was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. Despite the degradation of her physical and verbal capabilities, Parkinson’s could not dim the light within her, which touched her family and many friends throughout her life. Her most incredible legacy is the family she raised with her loving husband, George.

Visitation and Funeral Details

Visitation and Rosary were scheduled at 6:00 pm on Thursday, January 7, with Funeral Mass to follow on Friday, January 8, at Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church. Donations to the American Parkinson’s Disease Association (APDA) were requested in her memory to fund the research required to find a cure for this brutal disease.

Cause of Death

Polly Ann Stewart passed away on Saturday, January 2, 2021, surrounded by her family. Her family has not disclosed the cause of her death to the public domain.

Conclusion

The passing of Polly Ann Stewart has left a void in the hearts of her family and friends. She will be remembered for her unwavering faith, her commitment to her family, and her passion for nursing and education. Her family has requested that donations be made to the American Parkinson’s Disease Association in her memory to fund the research required to find a cure for this brutal disease.