Death – Obituary News : Pervez Khattak’s wife passes away: PTI leader in mourning.

What was the cause of death of Pervez Khattak’s wife? The wife of the PTI leader passed away.

Condolences Pour in After the Passing of Pervez Khattak’s Wife

Pervez Khan Khattak, a Pakistani politician and member of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, lost his wife on Monday. Khattak had been serving as the Defence Minister of Pakistan and member of the National Assembly of Pakistan. Prior to that, he had been the 22nd Chief Minister of Khyber from 2013 to 2018. He is a father of five, with his eldest son managing the company that his grandfather had established before the creation of Pakistan, while his other son is a member of the Provincial Assembly of Khyber and one of his daughters is studying in the UK.

The cause for the wife’s passing has yet to be disclosed. However, family sources confirmed that the body had been moved from Nowshera to Lahore, where funeral arrangements are being made.

Officials and politicians alike have expressed their condolences. President Arif Alvi expressed his sympathies to the family and prayed that God grant them the necessary patience and strength to get through this difficult time. Similarly, the Speaker National Assembly, Raja Pervez Ashraf, prayed for forgiveness for the late wife of the PTI leader and offered his condolences to the family. Senator Faisal Javed Khan prayed that Allah grant Khattak’s wife a place in Jannat-al-Firdous and give his family the necessary patience to bear their loss. The Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan, Muhammad Khalid Khurshid Khan, too took to Twitter to share his sadness at the news.

The passing of Khattak’s wife is a great loss not only to her family but also to the political community in Pakistan. We extend our deepest sympathies to Khattak and his loved ones during this trying time. May her soul rest in peace.