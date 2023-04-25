Death – Obituary News : Pervez Khattak’s Wife’s Death: PTI Leader Mourns the Loss

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

What caused the death of Pervez Khattak’s wife? The wife of the PTI leader has passed away.

Condolences pour in after the passing of the wife of PTI leader Pervez Khattak

On Monday, it was confirmed that the wife of Pervez Khattak, a Pakistani politician and member of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), had passed away in Nowshera. She had been ill for some time, and her body was shifted to Lahore where the funeral prayers and burial will be held. This news has prompted an outpouring of sympathy and condolences from officials and politicians.

Pervez Khattak: a brief profile

Pervez Khan Khattak was born on January 1, 1950, and served as the Defence Minister of Pakistan from August 2018 until April 2022. He was a member of the National Assembly of Pakistan from August 2018 until January 2023, and prior to that, he was the 22nd Chief Minister of Khyber from 2013 to 2018. Khattak is married twice and has five children, including three sons and two daughters.

His eldest son, Ishaq Khattak, manages the company that his grandfather had established before the creation of Pakistan, while his son Ibrahim Khan Khattak is a member of the Provincial Assembly of Khyber, and Ismail Khan is receiving education in the United Kingdom. Additionally, his cousin Nassrullah Khan was also the Chief Minister of KP during Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s rule as the Prime Minister of Pakistan.

Condolences from officials and politicians

Following the news of his wife’s passing, several officials and politicians offered their condolences. President Arif Alvi expressed sympathy and prayed for the family to find strength during this difficult time. Additionally, the Speaker of the National Assembly, Raja Pervez Ashraf, expressed his grief and offered his condolences to the family, while Senator Faisal Javed Khan prayed for her soul and wished strength for her family members and loved ones. Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan Muhammad Khalid Khurshid Khan also took to Twitter to express his sadness and offer condolences on the death of the wife of PTI-KPK president Pervez Khattak.

Notable journalist Hamid Mir also shared his wishes of condolences and patience for the family, praying that Allah raises the status of Pervez Khattak’s late wife.

Final thoughts

The passing of Pervez Khattak’s wife is a tragic event that has been met with an outpouring of condolences from officials, politicians, and the public alike. Let us take a moment to show our support for the family during this difficult time and pray for the wife’s soul to rest in peace.