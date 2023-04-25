Death – Obituary News : Pervez Khattak’s Wife’s Passing: How Did It Happen?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

What caused the death of Pervez Khattak’s wife? The wife of the PTI leader has passed away.

Pervez Khattak’s Wife Passes Away

Condolences are pouring in after the passing away of the wife of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister, Pervez Khattak. According to family sources, she had been ill for some time before passing away in Nowshera.

Pervez Khan Khattak – A Pakistani Politician

Pervez Khan Khattak, born on January 1, 1950, is a Pakistani politician and a member of PTI who served as the Defence Minister of Pakistan from 20 August 2018 until 10 April 2022. He had been a member of the National Assembly of Pakistan from August 2018 till January 2023. Prior to that, he served as the 22nd Chief Minister of Khyber from 2013 to 2018.

He is married twice and was a father of three sons and two daughters. His eldest son, Ishaq Khattak, is managing the family company that was established before the creation of Pakistan. His son Ibrahim Khan Khattak is a member of the Provincial Assembly of Khyber, and Ismail Khan is receiving education in the United Kingdom. His cousin Nassrullah Khan was also Chief Minister of KP during Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s rule as the Prime Minister of Pakistan.

Condolences from Prominent Officials and Politicians

Upon hearing the news, several officials and politicians offered their sympathies and condolences to Pervez Khattak and his family. President Arif Alvi and the National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf expressed their grief and offered their condolences. Senator Faisal Javed Khan and Chief Minister of Gilgit Baltistan Muhammad Khalid Khurshid Khan also shared their sadness and prayers for the departed soul.

Notable journalist Hamid Mir conveyed his condolences and wished patience for the family in this difficult time.

The funeral prayers of the deceased will be held in Lahore tomorrow, according to family sources.