Death – Obituary News : Peter Enahoro, Renowned Journalist, Passes Away

Peter Enahoro, the journalist, has passed away.

Nigerian Journalist Peter Enahoro Passes Away at 88

Veteran Nigerian journalist, Peter Enahoro, passed away in London, United Kingdom on April 24, 2017, at the age of 88. His death was announced by popular columnist, Bunmi Sofola. Enahoro was known by his pen name, “Peter Pan,” due to his column of the same name in the New African magazine.

Career in Journalism

Enahoro began his media career as an assistant publicity officer in the federal ministry of information in 1954. A year later, in 1955, he joined Daily Times as a sub-editor, starting his journey in journalism. In 1958, at the age of 23, he became the assistant district manager at Rediffusion Services in Ibadan, Oyo state.

He continued his career at Nigerian Sunday Times and Daily Times, serving in various editor roles. Enahoro was one of the leading journalists on the African continent and gained praise for his writing and contributions to the growth and development of journalism in Nigeria.

Self-Imposed Exile

In the 1960s, Enahoro left Nigeria on a self-imposed exile, reportedly due to his opposition to the government’s perceived political injustices. During his time abroad, he worked with various international news agencies, providing news and reports on events in Africa.

Enahoro was passionate about journalism and his country’s development. He never forgot where he came from and continued to contribute to Nigeria’s media landscape, even after his exile. He will always be remembered for his accomplishments and his impact on journalism in Africa as a whole.

In Memory of a Legend

Peter Enahoro was a true legend in the world of journalism. His impact on the African continent and his contributions to the growth and development of journalism in Nigeria will never be forgotten. He leaves behind a legacy that will continue to inspire young journalists for years to come.

Rest in Peace, Peter Enahoro. Your contributions will always be remembered.