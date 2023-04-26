Death – Obituary News : Peter Martin Passes Away at 82

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Peter Martin passed away at the age of 82, without any reference to the cause of his death.

Royle Family and Emmerdale Actor Peter Martin Passes Away at Age 82

Peter Martin, a well-known actor who starred in both the successful musical and TV serial Emmerdale, has passed away at the age of 82, MailOnline reports. Martin had a diverse television and film career spanning over several decades. He played the role of Joe Carroll, the Royles’ neighbour in the hit TV series Royle Family for 14 years, alongside Ricky Tomlinson and Sue Johnston. He also played Len Reynolds in ITV’s Emmerdale from 2001 to 2007.

A Diverse Career

Peter Martin was a respected actor who appeared in hundreds of theatre, film, and television productions. He appeared in Coronation Street and All Creatures Great and Small as well as the movie Brassed Off alongside Ewan McGregor and Pete Postlethwaite. Peter was also a talented tap dancer, displaying his skills on screen during commercials for builder’s merchants Jewson in the 1980s. In addition to his acting career, Peter took on the role of best man at his son Paul’s wedding in 1991.

Fondly Remembered by Friends and Family

Peter’s passing has left a void not only in the entertainment industry but also among those who knew him. Friends and community members in Barrow-upon-Humber, where he lived, remember him fondly. “My friend, drinking companion, and fishing buddy went dead on Wednesday morning,” said one friend, Dave Shann. “Rest in peace, Peter Martiny, we had some fantastic laughs.”

Fiona Teesdale expressed her condolences, saying, “Very sad, liked his company, will be missed.” Jim Shann added, “A wonderful, compassionate soul.” Terina Kiss also paid tribute, stating “Such a gentleman and wonderful soul. Pete, rest in peace; you will be deeply missed.”

Reviving the Memory

In 2011, the long-running Jewson advertisements were revived, and Peter was invited to a celebration with the firm’s personnel. Of the experience, he said, “It’s been a really sentimental day.” Peter’s diverse contributions in film, television, and theatre will be remembered fondly as the entertainment industry mourns his passing.