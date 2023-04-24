Death – Obituary News : Phillip and Holly express shock at Len Goodman’s passing

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

This Morning’s Phillip and Holly Stunned by Len Goodman’s Reported Death

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby, hosts of the popular British daytime show This Morning, were reported to be shocked upon hearing the news of the death of Len Goodman. According to sources, the famous Strictly Come Dancing judge passed away in his sleep at the age of 76.

The news of Goodman’s alleged demise spread quickly across social media, prompting many fans of the show to express their condolences and fond memories of the seasoned dancer and judge. With his extensive experience in ballroom dancing, Goodman was a fixture on the popular reality TV show, Strictly Come Dancing, for over a decade before retiring in 2016. He also hosted other dancing-related shows, including the BBC’s Dancing with the Stars.

Schofield and Willoughby, both of whom have worked with Goodman on Strictly Come Dancing, expressed their shock and sadness at the news. Speaking on This Morning, Schofield said, “Len was a true gent and a legend in the world of ballroom dancing. We’ll never forget his enthusiasm and energy on the dance floor.”

Willoughby added, “I have such fond memories of working with Len. He was always so warm and friendly, and had such a passion for dance.”

The pair went on to pay tribute to Goodman’s contribution to the world of ballroom and Latin American dancing, and shared their personal experiences of working with him. They also highlighted Goodman’s skills as a judge and his ability to critique performances in a constructive and encouraging way.

In addition to his television work, Goodman was an accomplished dancer and choreographer. He trained in ballroom and Latin American dancing from an early age and went on to compete in and win numerous competitions. After retiring as a competitor, he moved into teaching and choreography before eventually transitioning to television.

Goodman’s death marks a significant loss for the world of dance and TV. However, his legacy lives on through his work and the countless lives he has touched through his teaching, judging, and hosting. His influence and passion for dance will be sorely missed but never forgotten.