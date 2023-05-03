Death – Obituary News : ‘Phony Bennett’ Chris Dembitz Passes Away at 49

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Chris Dembitz: The Man Behind Phony Bennett

Chris Dembitz, a 1995 graduate of the University of Virginia (UVa), passed away on Tuesday at the age of 49 after a two-year battle with cancer. Known as “Phony Bennett,” Dembitz was the creator and operator of the popular “If Tony Tweeted” parody Twitter account that had amassed a following of over 24,500 people.

A Real Person Behind the Parody

Phony Bennett was a humorous and satirical account that poked fun at the UVa men’s basketball team, but there was nothing fake about Dembitz. He was a devoted father of two daughters who used social media as a form of therapy after his daughter was diagnosed with cancer. He tirelessly promoted fundraisers for pediatric cancer care and research through his account and used his platform to raise awareness and support for the cause.

Humor and Cynicism

Dembitz was a former photographer for the Virginia student newspaper who worked briefly as a stand-up comedian after college. He artfully blended humor and a uniquely-Virginian sports cynicism in a way that caught the attention of everyone from fellow fans to coaches and sports media personalities. Tony Bennett’s wife and daughter were both among his followers, and former Virginia Tech coach and current ESPN analyst Seth Greenberg tweeted in memory of Dembitz, “He brought a community together and did [it] in a way very few could.”

A Cheerleader and a Realist

Whitelaw Reid, who covered Virginia athletics for the Charlottesville Daily Progress when Dembitz started his account, said, “He was sort of a cheerleader, but at the same time not a cheerleader. It was an interesting dichotomy. He straddled the line between being an obsessive fan and being a realist.”

The Biggest Challenge

In December 2020, Dembitz announced on Twitter that he had been diagnosed with cancer and would require surgery and other treatments. He shared all the steps of his cancer “adventure,” as he referred to it, with his followers. When he began a clinical trial for a treatment at UVa in February, he tweeted, “Repping the memory of Dalton Fox, a young Wahoo basketball fan who was taken by cancer far too soon,” sharing a photo of himself in the hospital alongside one of him with Fox. Despite his illness, Dembitz remained optimistic and resilient, always “still knocking,” as his final tweet indicated.

A Legacy That Shines Forever

Dembitz’s humor, passion, and love for UVa and the Hoos will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and fans. His memory and light will shine forever, and his dedication to raising awareness and support for pediatric cancer care and research will continue to inspire and impact others.

On behalf of the UVa community, we extend our deepest condolences to Dembitz’s family and loved ones during this difficult time.

News Source : NewsAdvance.com

Source Link :Virginia alum Chris Dembitz, ‘Phony Bennett,’ dead at 49/