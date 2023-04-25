Death – Obituary News : PM Modi Mourns Prakash Singh Badal’s Death & Shares Gathering Picture

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

PM Modi offered condolences on the passing of Prakash Singh Badal and shared a photo of the gathering.

PM Modi Mourns the Passing of Parkash Singh Badal, Colossal Figure of Indian Politics

The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, expressed his deep grief over the passing away of Parkash Singh Badal, the former Chief Minister of Punjab and Patron of Shiromani Akali Dal, on Sunday evening. He called Badal a remarkable statesman who made significant contributions to the nation and worked tirelessly for the progress of Punjab.

Modi tweeted a picture of himself with Badal and paid him tribute, saying that he was a great personality of Indian politics and anchored the state of Punjab through challenging times. He further added that the demise of Badal was a personal loss to him as he had been closely associated with him for decades and learned a lot from him. He remembered many conversations with Badal in which his intelligence always shone.

Badal was admitted to a private hospital in Mohali about a week ago after complaining of difficulty in breathing. According to hospital officials, he passed away at around 8 pm. He was 95 years old.

Badal was known for his immense contribution to the advancement of Punjab and was credited with playing a critical role in the harmonious development of the state. He was a five-time Chief Minister of the state and a veteran leader of Punjab politics. He was the founder of the Shiromani Akali Dal and continued to play a significant role in the party’s affairs till his last days.

Badal had an unwavering commitment to promoting communal harmony and was always striving for the betterment of the people of Punjab. His loss is a massive blow to the country, and his legacy will undoubtedly continue to inspire the younger generation.

In conclusion, the passing of this colossal figure of Indian politics, Parkash Singh Badal, has left a deep void in the hearts of people across the nation. His immense contribution to the progress of Punjab and his tireless efforts to support the state through difficult times will be remembered for generations to come. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and countless fans during this difficult time.