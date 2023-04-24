Death – Obituary News : “Pneumococcal Vaccine for Over 65s: 3rd Leading Cause of Death”

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The third most common cause of death in the nation revolves around the pneumococcal vaccine that is provided free of charge to those over the age of 65.

The Importance of Vaccination During World Immunization Week

World Immunization Week, held annually during the last week of April, is an important reminder of the role vaccines play in preventing serious illnesses and diseases. This year’s focus is on the prevention of pneumonia – the third leading cause of death worldwide – particularly in high-risk individuals such as children under the age of five and older adults.

One of the main causes of pneumonia is pneumococcus, a bacterium that can cause serious infections such as meningitis and sepsis. In high-risk individuals, such as those with weakened immune systems, pneumococcal infections can be life-threatening. In fact, the mortality rate for those with invasive pneumococcal disease is as high as 30 percent.

Fortunately, vaccines are available to protect against pneumococcal infections. The pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (PCV13) is recommended for all children under the age of two and adults over the age of 65, as well as those with underlying medical conditions such as asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), or diabetes. The pneumococcal polysaccharide vaccine (PPSV23) is also recommended for adults over the age of 65 and those with certain medical conditions.

It is important to note that vaccination schedules can differ depending on age and underlying medical conditions. For children, the PCV13 vaccine is typically administered in a series of four doses, beginning at two months of age. Adults may receive a single dose of PPSV23, with a potential booster dose recommended in certain circumstances.

As we emerge from the three-year pandemic of COVID-19, it is crucial that we remember the importance of vaccination in preventing serious illnesses such as pneumococcal disease. In addition to the pneumococcal vaccine, there are a variety of other vaccines recommended for individuals of all ages, including those for influenza, measles, and HPV.

At a time when there is so much focus on preventing the spread of infectious diseases, it is important to remember that vaccines are a key tool in our arsenal. By making sure that you and your loved ones are up-to-date on vaccinations, you can help protect yourself and the community from serious illnesses and diseases.

So let us use World Immunization Week as a reminder to prioritize vaccination and protect our health and well-being.