Death – Obituary News : Poetess Naseem Nikhat passes away in Lucknow

The vibrant poetess Naseem Nikhat, known for her perpetual smile, has passed away in Lucknow. This news comes as a great loss to the city.

Renowned Urdu Poetess Naseem Nikhat Passes Away Following Cardiac Arrest

On Saturday, the world lost a great Urdu poetess, Naseem Nikhat, who passed away following a cardiac arrest. She was 65 years old. Nikhat was buried in Aishbagh Karbala and is survived by her husband Munnawar Jafri, two sons Ali and Samir, and a daughter Nazia.

Health Issues Leading to Her Demise

According to Jafri, Nikhat had suffered two heart attacks in 2006 and a brain stroke about 14 months ago. On Thursday, she complained of abdominal pain and was diagnosed with a urinary tract infection (UTI) and high sugar levels. After initial treatment, she was prescribed medication and sent home. On Friday night, she complained of chest pain which was relieved after taking medication. However, on Saturday morning, she again complained of chest pain and before her family could rush her to the hospital, she passed away saying ‘Khuda Haafiz’ to them.

Nikhat’s Life and Achievements

Nikhat was born in Barabanki and brought up in Lucknow. She was a prolific writer, and her poems have been compiled in several books. She traveled around the world to promote Urdu poetry and also worked as a journalist for some time. Her passing has left a void in the world of Urdu Poetry, and condolences have been pouring in on social media.

Condolences from the Poetic Community

Poet Munnawar Rana, who was close to Nikhat, stated that she was like a younger sister and one of the great Urdu poets of the century. Rana appealed to the government to confer Padma Shri on Nikhat for her work in promoting Urdu poetry. Poets Saif Babar and Sabra Habib also expressed their sorrow at the loss of Nikhat and how she has left a significant void. Sanjay Mishra ‘Shouk,’ another poet, said that Nikhat had a great sense of humor and was an ever-smiling lady.

Final Thoughts

The world has lost a great poetess, and her contributions to Urdu poetry will be missed. Nikhat’s passing should serve as a reminder of the importance of recognizing and supporting artists who contribute to the cultural fabric of our society. May she rest in peace.