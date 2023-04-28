Death – Obituary News : Police Confirm Suicide as Cause of Vizag Swetha Guruvelli’s Death

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Swetha Guruvelli’s cause of death was determined by the police to be suicide.

Investigating the Death of Vizag’s Swetha Guruvelli

Rumors of Murder Dismissed by Police

There were initial rumors that Swetha Guruvelli, a 23-year-old engineering student from Peda Gantiada in Vishakhapatnam, had been murdered. However, the police have confirmed that she committed suicide. An unidentified woman was discovered dead on the beach near the YMCA in Visakhapatnam, and after a missing person report was filed by her relatives, the police identified her as Swetha.

Family Feud and Phone Argument with Husband

Swetha had a family feud with her husband and had a phone argument with him around 6 pm on Tuesday before unplugging the phone. Detectives stated that Swetha had troubles with her husband and that she spoke to him for the last time before turning off her phone, and that the first inquiry determined that the couple’s problems were the cause of her suicide. The police have indicated that they discovered a note that seemed to be her suicide letter.

Initial Suspicion of Murder

Initially, the authorities were looking into the potential of murder since Swetha’s corpse had injuries that suggested she had been attacked. But, following additional inquiry, including a post-mortem examination, the Police found Swetha had committed suicide. According to the Police, there were no traces of a struggle at the location, and no witnesses came forward to report any suspicious behavior. They determined that Swetha had committed suicide and ended the inquiry.

Depression and Mental Health Concerns

Swetha’s relatives said that she had been suffering from depression for some years. They indicated that they had seen changes in her conduct and had attempted to seek her assistance. The National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) is a well-known mental health institution in India that provides information and help to those dealing with mental health concerns. Individuals and their families can benefit from counseling services, therapeutic programs, and educational materials.