Death – Obituary News : Police Inspector Dies in Accident on Samruddhi Mahamarg

A police inspector has died in an accident on Samruddhi Mahamarg.

Police Inspector Killed in Accident on Samruddhi Mahamarg

On April 29, 2023, a tragic accident occurred on the Samruddhi Mahamarg in which a police vehicle carrying an accused collided with a truck, resulting in the death of Police Inspector Neha Chavan. Three other policemen and the accused were seriously injured and taken to a hospital in Savangi.

The Incident

PI Neha Chavan, who was stationed at the Panchkula police station in Haryana, was traveling with her colleagues in a Bolero towards Nagpur to bring an accused in a cheating case. The accident took place near Pandharkawda village on the Samruddhi Mahamarg at 7 am.

The police vehicle collided with the truck, causing extensive damage to both vehicles. PI Neha Chavan sustained severe injuries and succumbed to them. ASI Sukhvindersingh, Mitthu Jagda, driver Shammi Kumar, and accused Vaidyanath Shinde were seriously injured and rushed to a hospital in Savangi.

The Aftermath

As soon as the Savangi police were informed of the accident, PI Dhanaji Jalak, police officer Sandeep Kharat, and other colleagues rushed to the spot. Officials from the Jam police chowki also arrived at the scene. The police have apprehended the truck driver and have taken a pistol and 15 rounds found in the police vehicle into custody.

Conclusion

The death of Police Inspector Neha Chavan is a tragic reminder of the risks that law enforcement officers face every day while serving and protecting their communities. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and colleagues during this difficult time.

