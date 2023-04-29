Death – Obituary News : Police Inspector Dies in Samruddhi Mahamarg Accident

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

A police inspector has died in a tragic accident on the Samruddhi Mahamarg.

Tragedy on Samruddhi Mahamarg: Police Inspector Killed in Accident

On the morning of April 29, 2023, a tragic accident occurred on the Samruddhi Mahamarg, claiming the life of Police Inspector Neha Chavan. The incident took place near Pandharkawda village at 7 am, when a police vehicle carrying an accused collided with a truck. Three policemen and the accused were seriously injured in the crash.

Details of the Accident

According to reports, PI Neha Chavan and her colleagues were traveling from Panchkula police station in Haryana to Nagpur with an accused in a cheating case. They were driving a Bolero when their vehicle collided with a truck near Pandharkawda village. The impact of the crash was so severe that the police vehicle was completely destroyed.

PI Neha Chavan tragically lost her life in the accident, while ASI Sukhvindersingh, Mitthu Jagda, and driver Shammi Kumar, as well as the accused Vaidyanath Shinde, were seriously injured. They were immediately taken to a hospital in Savangi for treatment.

Response from Officials

After receiving news of the accident, PI Dhanaji Jalak of Savangi police station, along with police officer Sandeep Kharat and their colleagues, rushed to the scene. Officials from the Jam police chowki also arrived to provide assistance.

The police have apprehended the truck driver and are investigating the cause of the accident. During the investigation, a pistol and 15 rounds were found in the police vehicle, and they have been taken into custody.

The Aftermath

The tragic death of PI Neha Chavan has left her colleagues and loved ones in shock and mourning. She was a dedicated police officer who had been stationed at Panchkula police station in Haryana. Her colleagues remember her as a hardworking and diligent officer who was always willing to go the extra mile to serve the community.

The accident on the Samruddhi Mahamarg highlights the need for increased safety measures on Indian roads. Accidents like this one not only claim lives but also leave many others injured and traumatized. It is crucial for the government to take steps to improve road safety and prevent such tragedies from occurring in the future.

Join Our Community

Stay updated on the latest news and developments by joining our Telegram, Facebook page, and Twitter. Our community is dedicated to promoting safety and awareness on Indian roads. Together, we can make a difference and prevent accidents like this one from happening again.

Conclusion

The death of Police Inspector Neha Chavan in an accident on the Samruddhi Mahamarg is a tragedy that should not be forgotten. Her sacrifice highlights the dangers that police officers face every day in the line of duty. We must honor her memory by working towards a safer and more secure India. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and colleagues during this difficult time.