Death – Obituary News : Polly Stewart’s Death in Perth: What Happened?

The sudden incident of Perth Polly Stewart’s death has caused massive devastation to her family and loved ones. Polly was a registered nurse who worked in various fields, including pediatrics and family medicine. She was also an active member of her parish, Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church. In this article, we explore the details of Polly’s life, her legacy, and the cause of her death.

Early Life and Education

Polly Ann Stewart was born on June 19, 1955, in Coatesville, Pennsylvania, to Theodore R. Houck and Eleanor Cazillo Houck. She graduated from Pequea Valley High School and Reading Hospital School of Nursing.

Career

As a registered nurse, Polly worked in several fields, including pediatrics at Lancaster Osteopathic Hospital, family medicine in Shelby County, and childbirth and lactation instruction. She was passionate about religious education and taught several classes at her church. Polly was also a great supporter of Catholic schools and was involved in Engaged Encounter and the Birmingham Cursillo movement.

Personal Life

In 1977, Polly married George Albert Stewart III at Our Lady of Consolation Catholic Church in Parkesburg, Pennsylvania. The couple moved to Birmingham in 1981, where they lived happily for the rest of Polly’s life. Polly was a devoted wife, a caring mother, a doting grandmother, a loving friend, and a cherished soul.

Legacy

Despite being diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 1998, Polly underwent several surgeries and battled the disease with persistence and strength. Parkinson’s could not dim the light within her, which touched her family and many friends throughout her life. Her most incredible legacy is the family she raised with her loving husband, George.

Perth Polly Stewart’s Death

On January 2, 2021, Polly Ann Stewart passed away surrounded by her family. The cause of her death has not been disclosed to the public. Visitation and Rosary were scheduled on January 7, with Funeral Mass to follow on January 8 at Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church.

Donations

Polly’s family has requested that donations be made to the American Parkinson’s Disease Association (APDA) in her memory to fund the research required to find a cure for this brutal disease.

Conclusion

Polly Stewart will be remembered as a devoted nurse, a passionate educator, a faithful Catholic, a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. Her legacy will live on through her family and the many lives she touched throughout her life. Rest in peace, Polly Stewart.