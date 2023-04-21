Death – Obituary News : Pop group and counterculture musician Mark Stewart dies at 62.

At 62 years old, Mark Stewart, the lead singer of a popular band and a revered figure in counterculture music, has passed away.

Mark Stewart, Frontman of Post-Punk Band and Solo Artist, Dies at 62

Mark Stewart, who was known for his politically-charged blend of post-punk, dub, and funk as the frontman of the pop group and in his solo career, has died at the age of 62, according to his label Mute.

A Pioneer of Post-Punk

Born in Bristol in 1960, Stewart formed the pop group in 1977 with several friends from his youth club. Incorporating jazz, funk, and improvisational arrangements, the band’s 1979 debut album Y, produced with dub legend Dennis Bovell, is considered a post-punk masterpiece.

With their ironic band name and fiercely political lyrics, the group gained a following among punk and post-punk fans alike. Their 1980 follow-up, For How Much Longer Do We Tolerate Mass Murder?, was more commercial but foreshadowed the industrial music of the decade to come.

A Solo Career in Dub and Hip-Hop

After the pop group disbanded in 1980, Stewart joined dub collective New Age Steppers and began recording as Mark Stewart & the Maffia, collaborating with musician Skip McDonald and producer Adrian Sherwood.

Stewart’s self-titled solo album in 1987 drew on the music of Erik Satie and featured contributions from Ryuichi Sakamoto, while his later albums Metatron (1990) and Control Data (1996) continued his association with McDonald, Sherwood, and US hip-hop musicians. His 2012 album, The Politics of Envy, featured collaborations with Primal Scream’s Bobby Gillespie and experimental filmmaker Kenneth Anger.

A Political Message

Throughout his career, Stewart’s music was characterized by its political message, challenging injustice, capitalism, and authoritarianism while celebrating the power of art to escape and resist. His influence on the post-punk and dub scenes was significant and far-reaching, as acknowledged by his label Mute and his collaborators.

Stewart’s passing is a loss to the music world, but his legacy will endure as a powerful example of the use of music to express dissent and inspire change.