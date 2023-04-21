Death – Obituary News : Pop Group’s Mark Stewart dies at 62

Mark Stewart, the artist, political activist and founder of post-punk band The Pop Group has died at the age of 61, according to a statement released by Mute Records. The statement described Stewart as a “dear friend, fellow agitator and creative force of nature” known for his “hugely confident and dominating presence” that was balanced by a “warm and sensitive nature”.

Mark Stewart (Beezer Redland/PA)

The political musician founded The Pop Group while he was still a teenager in Bristol in 1977, alongside John Waddington, Simon Underwood, Gareth Sager and Bruce Smith. The band fused dub and reggae music with punk as they launched their era-defining career.

After the band split following a final performance at a Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament (CND) rally in 1980, Stewart launched a successful solo career.

Stewart reformed The Pop Group in 2010 for live performances and they recorded two studio albums after their return. His final performance with the band was at the ruins of Coventry Cathedral as part of Coventry UK City of Culture 2021.

Stewart’s family has requested privacy at this time, according to the statement from Mute Records.

Tributes

The news of Mark Stewart’s death has triggered an outpouring of tributes from across the music industry. Adrian Sherwood, who produced Stewart’s debut solo album, described him as “the biggest musical influence on my life”.

“Thank you my brother. You were the biggest musical influence in my life and our extended family will miss you so so much. Love forever,” he said.

Music producer Daniel Miller described Stewart as a “musical legend”, while The Pop Group bandmate Gareth Sager wrote that Stewart was “the most amazing mind of my generation”.

Bristol trip-hop group Massive Attack, who share a hometown with Stewart, said that the city would “never be the same” following his passing.

“Post punk pioneer and original chief rocker. RIP Mark Stewart. Bristol will never be the same,” the band tweeted.