Death – Obituary News : Pop Group’s Mark Stewart dies at 62

A Creative Force of Nature and Agitator

Mark Stewart, the founder of The Pop Group and a prominent political activist, passed away on Friday, as per a statement from Mute Records. He was 61 years old.

Mark Stewart was described as a creative force of nature, a fellow agitator, and a dear friend by Mute Records. He had a hugely confident and dominating presence, but at the same time, his warm and sensitive nature made him special to those who knew him. The artist and political activist founded The Pop Group in 1977 at the age of 16 in Bristol, along with John Waddington, Simon Underwood, Gareth Sager, and Bruce Smith.

Inspirational Leader and Fighter for Justice

According to Mute Records, Mark was a towering tour de force who always stood up for the oppressed and supported people’s rights. He was vocal about his political beliefs and had a curious, intelligent, and hilarious nature. Mark questioned every single thing that was said and wanted everyone to have a voice and a chance. He believed oppression was the enemy, and he did everything in his power to ensure that everyone was treated correctly. His family has requested privacy during this time.

Legacy and Influences

The Pop Group was majorly influenced by dub and reggae, and the group became an era-defining post-punk band. The band comprised politically active members who believed music could make a difference. The Pop Group released their debut album, Y, in 1979. After the group disbanded in 1980, Mark teamed up with the Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament (CND) and launched a successful solo career that lasted three decades.

Last Performance and Tributes

In 2010, The Pop Group reunited and recorded two studio albums. In his last performance with the band, Mark played at Coventry Cathedral ruins, at the invitation of Terry Hall, for Coventry UK City of Culture 2021. Tributes have poured in from music producers Daniel Miller and Adrian Sherwood, and bandmate Gareth Sager. Daniel Miller mourned Mark on Twitter, writing, “Rest in Peace Mark Stewart. A true original, a musical pioneer, and always inspiring.” Adrian Sherwood, who collaborated with Mark on the album Learning To Cope With Cowardice, described him as “the biggest musical influence on my life” and expressed his deepest condolences.