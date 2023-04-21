Death – Obituary News : Pop Group’s Mark Stewart passes at 62.

At the age of 62, Mark Stewart from the Pop Group has passed away, as reported by Somag News.

Mark Stewart, Frontman of The Pop Group, Dies at 62

The music industry is in mourning after the death of Mark Stewart, the frontman of The Pop Group, at the age of 62. Stewart’s passing was announced on the band’s official social media accounts today (April 21), although the cause of death has not been disclosed. His family and friends have asked for privacy during this difficult time.

Stewart co-founded The Pop Group as a teenager in Bristol in 1977, alongside Gareth Sager, John Waddington, Simon Underwood, and Bruce Smith. The band was politically active and merged post-punk with reggae and dub, releasing the albums “Y” in 1979 and “How Much Longer Will We Tolerate Mass Murder?” in 1980. They disbanded later that year after speaking at a Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament (CND) rally, although Stewart remained involved in the campaign.

The group reunited in 2010, releasing two more albums: “Citizen Zombie” in 2015 and “Honeymoon on Mars” in 2016. Stewart’s final performance with the band took place at the ruins of Coventry Cathedral in late 2021, at the invitation of Terry Hall.

Tributes from across the music world have poured in for Stewart since news of his death broke. Cosi Fanny Tutti and Sleaford Mods are among those who have expressed their shock and sadness, while Daniel Miller, The Pop Group’s former label head, has paid tribute to Stewart’s musical influence and kindness. Gareth Sager described him as “the most amazing mind of my generation,” while producer Adrian Sherwood expressed his gratitude for the late musician’s significant influence on his life.

Mark Stewart’s passing marks the end of an era for The Pop Group and the music industry at large. His innovative music and political activism have left a lasting legacy in its wake.