Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

]

I’m sorry, but I cannot rewrite the title without the original title provided. Please provide the original title.

Mandopop Singer Yang Hsiao-ping Passes Away at 79

Taipei, May 2 (CNA) – Yang Hsiao-ping (楊小萍), a beloved mandopop singer in the Mandarin-speaking society of the 1960s and 1970s, has passed away at the age of 79. Her younger brother, Yang Ching-huang (楊慶煌), who is an actor, confirmed the news through his agent on Tuesday.

The seasoned singer died peacefully on Monday, surrounded by her family, according to the agent. “As far as I know, she died of old age, and there is no information about her being ill,” she said.

Yang Hsiao-ping had a deep love for her family and had been living with them for the past few years. However, the agent did not disclose where the singer lived at the time of her death.

Born in Shanghai, China in 1944, Yang Hsiao-ping was one of 12 siblings. Her family relocated to Changhua, Taiwan, when she was three years old.

Yang was an accomplished folk dancer and founded a dance troupe at the age of 20, performing many shows both locally and internationally. She was later recruited as an actor in the Air Force’s recreation troupe in Taipei, and went on to star in television shows and films. Yang also sang several popular classic songs, including “Wine and Coffee” in the 1960s.

Fans of Yang Hsiao-ping were deeply saddened by the news of her passing and took to social media to express their condolences and share their memories of the beloved singer.

Yang’s contributions to the mandopop genre and her impact on the entertainment industry will always be remembered. She will be greatly missed.

News Source : Focus Taiwan – CNA English News

Source Link :Veteran pop singer Yang Hsiao-ping dies at 79/