Death – Obituary News : Pop Smoke’s Death: Cause & Suspects

Is Pop Smoke still alive or has he passed away? What is the cause of his death and who is responsible?

Who was Pop Smoke?

Pop Smoke was a rising star in the music industry, hailing from Brooklyn. He burst onto the scene in 2018 with his track “MPR (Panic Part 3 Remix),” but it was his electrifying songs “Welcome to the Party” and “Dior” that truly skyrocketed him to fame in 2019. Pop Smoke’s music blended American and UK drill, breathing new life into the Brooklyn drill scene. With success came opportunity, and he was signed to Victor Victor Worldwide and Republic Records. The rapper released two mixtapes, Meet the Woo and Meet the Woo 2, before his tragic death in February 2020. Despite his short career, his impact on the music industry was enormous, and his legacy lives on through his posthumous debut studio album Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon.

Is Pop Smoke dead or alive?

The sad truth is that Pop Smoke passed away at a young age due to a fatal gunshot wound. Although his life was cut short, his music and impact continue to inspire and motivate countless fans worldwide.

How did Pop Smoke die?

In February 2020, Pop Smoke was fatally shot during a home invasion in Los Angeles. A group of hooded men broke into the Airbnb where he was staying, threatened a woman staying with him, and engaged in an altercation with the rapper before shooting him three times. Despite the LAPD’s arrival and medical intervention, he passed away a few hours later due to a gunshot wound to his torso. The tragic incident highlighted the need for change and reform to address the violence and danger that many people face daily.

Who killed Pop Smoke?

Initially, four males were charged with the murder of Pop Smoke, but recent reports only mention three, including an unnamed 17-year-old and 15-year-old. Corey Walker, 19, still faces life in prison for his alleged involvement in the crime. On April 6, 2022, the 20-year-old man who was 18 at the time of the shooting was sentenced to four years in a juvenile treatment facility. Although there were speculations about a potential gang-related killing, the LAPD concluded that the murder was a robbery gone wrong.

What was Pop Smoke’s real name?

Pop Smoke’s real name was Bashar Barakah Jackson. He was born on July 20, 1999, in Brooklyn to a Jamaican mother and a Panamanian father. As a young man, he attended nine different schools and turned to street life, but he found a way out by starting his career as a rapper in 2018.

Was Pop Smoke Muslim?

It is widely believed that Pop Smoke was a Muslim. His given name, Bashar Barakah Jackson, includes two Arabic names with significant meanings. “Bashar” means “bringer of good news,” while “Barakah” means “blessing.”