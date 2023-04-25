Death – Obituary News : Port Arthur House Fire Death Cause Revealed

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The reason behind the deaths of the individuals involved in the Port Arthur house shooting has been disclosed.

Tragic House Fire Claims the Lives of Elderly Couple in Port Arthur

On April 16, 2023, a devastating house fire broke out at around 2:30 a.m. at the residence of Antonio Mendoza, 70, and Teresa Maldonado-Mendoza, 74, living in the 4000 block of Griffing Drive in Port Arthur. Firefighters of the Port Arthur Fire Department responded to the call and immediately headed to the scene. Unfortunately, they found no working smoke detectors inside the house. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, according to Port Arthur Fire Chief Gregory Benson.

Despite the firefighters’ best efforts, the inferno claimed the lives of Antonio and Teresa. Jefferson County Precinct Eight Justice of the Peace Tom Gillam III identified the couple as the victims of the tragedy. The authorities pronounced them dead at the scene due to smoke inhalation.

The fire caused significant damage to the home, while the firefighters were successful in preventing the flames from spreading to other houses. The Mendozas’ granddaughter, Maria Ortiz, lamented the demise of her grandparents and set up a GoFundMe page to assist with the funeral expenses.

Antonio and Teresa were well-known in their community for their amiable nature and helpfulness towards those around them. “They were the sweetest and kindest persons ever. They would always smile and try to help everyone they could,” Ortiz said in the GoFundMe. The entire Port Arthur community was shocked by this tragedy that struck the loving couple.

Subsequent investigations revealed that the absence of working smoke detectors inside the Mendozas’ house contributed to the disaster’s death toll. Port Arthur Fire Chief Benson confirmed that an autopsy revealed the cause of death of the elderly couple was smoke inhalation.

The Mendoza family’s loss underscores the importance of practicing fire safety and having working smoke detectors in every home. Fire alarms are a critical defense mechanism against destructive fires, saving thousands of lives every year in the United States. Residents are urged to ensure that their homes have working smoke detectors, which is a simple and cost-effective way to protect themselves and their loved ones.

As this is a developing story, 12News will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available. The 12News app is an excellent way to stay informed about breaking news and weather alerts in real-time.

In summary, this tragic event highlights the devastating consequences of house fires and the importance of having functional smoke detectors in every home. Our heartfelt condolences go out to the Mendoza family and their friends during this time of grief.