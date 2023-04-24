Death – Obituary News : “Portland’s Valentine’s Day Thief Passes Away”

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

A notorious Valentine’s Day thief in Portland has passed away.

Remembering Kevin Fahrman, Portland’s Beloved Valentine’s Day Bandit

Life and Legacy

Kevin Fahrman, a beloved member of the Maine community, passed away suddenly on April 20th, 2023, at the age of 67. He was a talented photographer, and his passion for capturing the beauty of the world around him was evident in his work with SailMaine, where he tirelessly documented the sailing races. Kevin Fahrman is best known as the visionary behind Portland’s Valentine’s Day Bandit. For decades, he was a mysterious figure who placed hundreds of red paper hearts on storefronts and landmarks, bringing joy to the community. His impact on those who knew him was profound, and his technical expertise empowered many to embrace their artistic vision.

Death and Obituary

Kevin Fahrman passed away on April 20th, 2023, leaving behind his wife, Patti Urban, his daughters, Sierra and Kelly, his son Colin, and his brother, Brian Fahrman. The Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home describes him as a “Patron Saint of All Things Camera and Kindness” and a “gentle hero, a steadfast friend, and a source of laughter and love.” Kevin’s life was celebrated on April 25th, 2023, at the Portland Yacht Club in Falmouth, Maine, with his friends and family in attendance. The obituary encourages those who knew Kevin to honor his memory by emulating his generosity of spirit, selflessness, and unwavering support for others.

Portland’s Valentine’s Day Bandit

Kevin was the visionary behind Portland’s Valentine’s Day Bandit, a tradition that started in 1976, which he took over from a colleague in 1979. For years, he would place hundreds of red paper hearts on storefronts, notable landmarks, and large banners in unexpected places, bringing joy to the community. His identity as the bandit was only revealed after his death, much to the surprise of many who were touched by his kind acts.

Remembering Kevin Fahrman

Kevin Fahrman was a beloved member of the Maine community, touching countless lives with his kindness, generosity, and technical expertise. His legacy will live on through the SailMaine community, the Valentine’s Day Bandit tradition, and the many lives he has impacted. As the obituary notes, those who knew him are encouraged to honor his memory by emulating his spirit of generosity and selflessness. Rest in peace, Kevin Fahrman, and thank you for bringing joy to so many through your acts of kindness.