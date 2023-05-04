Death – Obituary News : Possible rewritten title: Author’s Cause of Death: Heart Attack (#104) on Signinclip GitLab

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Exciting Improvements of GitLab 16.0 Major Release

GitLab, the popular web-based Git repository manager, is set to release its 16.0 major version on May 22, 2023. This release will bring many exciting improvements to the platform, but also remove some deprecated features. As the GitLab team rolls out these changes on GitLab.com, users can expect to see a more streamlined and efficient platform.

What to Expect from GitLab 16.0 Major Release

GitLab 16.0 is set to bring a host of new features and improvements. Some of the most notable upgrades include:

Performance Improvements

GitLab has always been known for its speed and performance, but with the 16.0 release, the platform is set to become even faster. The GitLab team has made significant improvements to the performance of the platform, particularly when it comes to large repositories and complex projects. This means that users can expect a smoother and more seamless experience when working with GitLab.

Improved Collaboration Tools

Collaboration is at the heart of GitLab, and the 16.0 release is set to make collaboration even easier. The platform will see a host of new collaboration tools, including improved merge request workflows, better code review tools, and enhanced commenting features. These changes will make it easier for teams to work together and get things done.

Enhanced Security Features

Security is a top priority for GitLab, and the 16.0 release is set to bring a host of new security features. These include better authentication options, improved SSH key management, and enhanced security scanning tools. These changes will help to keep GitLab users and their data safe and secure.

Deprecations in GitLab 16.0 Release

While the GitLab 16.0 release brings many exciting improvements, it also removes some deprecated features. These changes are being rolled out on GitLab.com now, and users can expect to see them continue up to the release of GitLab 16.0 on May 22, 2023. Some of the major deprecations include:

Removal of Legacy CI/CD Features

GitLab 16.0 is set to remove some legacy CI/CD features, including the old pipeline editor, the legacy API, and the legacy GitLab Runner executor. These changes are being made to streamline the platform and make it more efficient.

Removal of Legacy Container Registry

The legacy container registry is set to be removed in GitLab 16.0. This is being done to make way for the new container registry, which is faster and more efficient. Users will need to migrate their images to the new registry before the release of GitLab 16.0.

Removal of Deprecated APIs

GitLab 16.0 is set to remove some deprecated APIs, including the old Merge Request API and the old Group and Project API. These changes are being made to improve the security and performance of the platform.

Conclusion

GitLab 16.0 is set to be a major release for the platform, bringing many exciting improvements and enhancements. While there are some deprecations to be aware of, the overall impact of this release is sure to be positive. With improved performance, enhanced collaboration tools, and better security features, GitLab users can look forward to a more streamlined and efficient platform.

News Source : GitLab

Source Link :Did The Author Die Of Heart Attack? (#104) · Issues · nextgithub / signinclip · GitLab/