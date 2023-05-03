Death – Obituary News : Possible rewritten title: “Did She Marry or Have Children? What Caused Her Death?” (53 characters)

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Who is Bob Borgen?

Bob Borgen is an American freelance writer and producer, known for his work in TV production and his involvement in the National Hockey League (NHL) for over four decades. Despite a lack of information about his childhood and family history, Borgen attended UCLA and graduated in 1974 with a bachelor’s degree in motion picture/television production.

Borgen’s career in TV production includes serving as a producer for Fox Sports and FSN West from 1985 to 2008, as well as FSN Prime Ticket. He then became a consultant for the NHL Network from 2008 to 2011. Currently, he works as a freelance writer for NHL History and Trivia Projects.

Who was Eileen Saki?

Eileen Saki was a Japanese-born American actress, best known for her role as Rosie in the American war comedy-drama TV series MAS*H (1972-1983). She passed away on May 1, 2023, at the age of 79 after a battle with cancer.

How did Bob Borgen and Eileen Saki meet?

Borgen and Saki met in 1988, although it is unclear when they got married. The couple was together for about 35 years until Saki’s passing. They were known for being private about their personal lives, and little information is available about their relationship.

Despite their privacy, it is known that two weeks after meeting, Saki met Eleanor Keaton, an American dancer and variety show performer whom Borgen knew since his college years in 1974.

In conclusion, Bob Borgen is an accomplished American writer and producer known for his work in TV production and the National Hockey League. His late wife, Eileen Saki, was an actress best known for her role in MAS*H. Despite their privacy, the couple shared a long and happy marriage until Saki’s passing in 2023.

