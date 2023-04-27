Death – Obituary News : Potdar School Student Dies After Falling from Tree

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

A student at Potdar Ayurvedic College died after falling from a tree on campus.

Tragic Death of a Student at Varali Ayurved College

On the 8th of June, 2021, a 22-year-old student at Varali Ayurved College collapsed and died while sitting under a tree on the college campus. The student, whose name has not been released, was allegedly suffering from a fever and had gone to rest under the tree during his break between classes.

The incident has sparked outrage among the student community as they claim that the college authorities were negligent in providing medical care to the student. According to some students, the college’s medical center was closed, and there were no medical staff available to attend to the student when he collapsed. The student’s friends rushed him to a nearby hospital, but he was declared dead on arrival.

The incident has caused widespread unrest among the student community, who have accused the college authorities of neglecting their duty of care towards the students. The students allege that the college administration has failed to provide adequate medical facilities on the campus, which could have saved the student’s life.

The situation has worsened as the college administration has closed the OPD (Outpatient Department) of the college hospital, citing security concerns. This move has further agitated the students, who have been protesting against the administration’s decision to shut down the OPD. The students have demanded that the college administration take immediate action and provide adequate medical facilities on the campus.

The incident has brought to light the need for better medical facilities and emergency services on college campuses. It is essential for colleges to have well-equipped medical centers with qualified medical staff to attend to emergencies promptly. The college administration needs to take immediate action to address the concerns of the students and ensure that such incidents do not occur in the future.

In conclusion, the death of the student at Varali Ayurved College is a tragedy that could have been avoided with proper medical care. The incident has highlighted the need for better medical facilities on college campuses and the importance of the administration’s duty of care towards their students. It is essential for colleges to prioritize the health and safety of their students and take immediate action to address any issues that arise.

