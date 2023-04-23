Death – Obituary News : Poverty: Fourth Leading Cause of Death in US

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

A study reveals that poverty ranks as the fourth top cause of death in the United States.

Poverty in the United States Linked to High Mortality Rates: Study Reveals

A recently published research letter by the University of California – Riverside in JAMA Network has highlighted the concerning association between poverty and death in the United States. The study found that poverty is the fourth greatest cause of death in the country and is far higher compared to other countries. In 2019 alone, approximately 183,000 deaths among people aged 15 years and above were associated with poverty in the US.

The researchers analyzed the Panel Study of Income Dynamics data from 1997 to 2019, which was merged with the Cross-National Equivalent file to determine the association of poverty with death. The study found that current poverty was associated with greater mortality than leading causes like accidents, lower respiratory diseases, and stroke. Only heart disease, cancer, and smoking were associated with higher mortality rates than cumulative poverty.

David Brady, the study’s lead author, remarked that poverty should get more attention from policymakers as it causes a substantial amount of emotional suffering and comes at a significant cost. Furthermore, the study found that people living in poverty have the same survival rates until they reach their 40s, after which they die at considerably higher rates than people with more adequate incomes and resources.

The researchers noted that the findings have major policy implications that can help to improve understanding of ethnic and racial inequalities in life expectancy. Poverty is a significant issue affecting certain ethnic and racial minority groups in the US.

The study highlights the need for investment in people through social policies as reducing poverty can improve health and wellbeing, increase productivity, and bring economic benefits. The research underscores the urgency for the government to address the issue of poverty, especially in light of rising costs of necessities such as housing and healthcare, which make it challenging for American families to attain economic security.

HTML Headings:

– Introduction

– The Study’s Findings

– Policy Implications

– Investment in Social Policies

– Urgency for Government Action