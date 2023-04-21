Death – Obituary News : Poverty: US’ 4th Leading Cause of Death

A new study reveals that poverty is the fourth largest contributor to death in the United States. The Orinoco Tribune publishes news and commentary pieces on Venezuela and more.

New Study Finds Poverty Linked to at Least 183,000 Deaths in the US in 2019

A study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) has found that poverty was linked to at least 183,000 deaths in the United States in 2019 among people aged 15 and older, making it the fourth leading cause of mortality in the country that year. The analysis, conducted by researchers from the University of California, Riverside, the University of Potsdam in Germany and Ohio State University, used income data from the Institute for Social Research at the University of Michigan and death data from household surveys from the Cross-National Equivalent File. Poverty, as defined in the study as earning less than half of the median US income, was found to be associated with greater mortality than many more visible causes in 2019, including homicides, firearms, suicide, and drug overdose. The researchers argued that their results indicate that “poverty should be considered a major risk factor for death in the US,” which has seen life expectancy decline since 2015 and fall sharply during the COVID-19 pandemic. Government relief initiatives have led to a significant drop in poverty, but many of those poverty-reducing aid programs have since lapsed or been terminated, threatening to reverse any recent progress. Poverty should get more attention from policymakers, as investing in people through social policies could lead to better health, well-being, and productivity, said David Brady, director of the University of California Riverside’s Blum Initiative on Global and Regional Poverty.