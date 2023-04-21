Death – Obituary News : Powhatan Safety Employee Davonne Witt Passes Away – Obituary

Davonne Witt, an employee of Powhatan Virginia Safety Division, has passed away. Witt’s obituary is listed in the database for obituaries.

The passing of Master Trooper Davonne E. Witt, an employee of the Virginia Safety Division, has come as a great shock to all of us. It is with profound sadness that we share the news of her death, which appears to have been a suicide that occurred not far from her home in Powhatan County.

Master Trooper Witt had been a member of our group since 1996, following the completion of the 93rd Basic Session. She was stationed at the Area 61 Office of the Safety Division, where she was known for her diligence and loyalty as a colleague. Her joyful spirit and honest character will remain forever in our memories.

The Virginia Safety Division will soon provide details of funeral arrangements, during which we will be able to bid farewell to our beloved colleague. In these trying times, we ask that you keep her family and co-workers in your thoughts and prayers.

As we all come to terms with this tragic event, it is essential that we remember the importance of supporting one another. The Virginia State Police are not only colleagues but a family. Therefore, let us honor our commitment to this family by reaching out to connect with shift partners or academy roommates, having a meal with a co-worker, or any other meaningful gesture that will show our support for each other.

We mustn’t forget that we all belong to the same family and have a responsibility to take care of each other. Our agency’s most significant asset is our employees, and we must focus our efforts on supporting one another and ensuring everyone’s wellbeing.

In times of loss like this, it is easy to feel isolated and alone. Still, we must remember that we can always rely on each other for support, comfort, and strength. The Virginia State Police will continue to be here for one another and for Master Trooper Witt’s family during this difficult time.

Rest in peace, Master Trooper Witt. You will be missed dearly.