Death – Obituary News : PR Pro Bryan Stanton Dies

Bryan Stanton, Founder of J.B. Stanton Communications, Passes Away

After nearly 50 years in the consumer electronics industry, Bryan Stanton, founder of J.B. Stanton Communications, has passed away. Stanton founded his public relations agency in 1977 and served many different brands over the years, including Lenbrook for 16 years and later Pass Labs.

Focus on High-End Audio Brands

Stanton, along with his team of writers that included Stan Pinkwas and Kim Thomas, focused primarily on high-end audio brands. The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) was their primary venue for press meetings, press conferences, and lengthy dinner meetings.

Stanton’s agency focused on brand-building, marketing, and PR efforts for upscale companies, products, and technologies. His citations include helping to create and define what is now the home theater market for client Dolby Laboratories and establishing brand new technologies and product categories in the market. Stanton also worked to represent Chinese OEMs looking to bring their own brand name to the U.S. market.

Early Career and Accomplishments

Prior to founding his own agency, Stanton served as the editor of a leading Hi-Fi trade magazine from 1968 to 1977. He later became executive editor of parent company, St. Regis Publications, overseeing 13 different titles. Stanton started many new magazines and media, including the first “Daily” newspaper at the CES, as well as a European AV trade magazine.

Stanton’s accomplishments in the industry were many, and he will be remembered for his contributions to the consumer electronics industry.

Battling ALS

According to Stereophile magazine, Stanton suffered from ALS in later years. His obituary from the Norfolk Now website says he moved to rural northern Connecticut in 1996, where he ran his business primarily electronically and via telephone, rarely leaving the confines of his adopted home town.

Survivors

Bryan Stanton is survived by his longtime companion and later spouse, Barry Webber, and a sister, Ellen Nebus Smith, and family of Winter Park, Florida.

The consumer electronics industry has lost a true icon with the passing of Bryan Stanton. His contributions to the industry will not be forgotten, and his legacy will continue to live on through the many brands and products he helped to establish over the years.

News Source : Jason Knott

Source Link :Longtime PR Rep Bryan Stanton Passes Away/