Death – Obituary News : Pratapgarh road accident kills 4 in car-rickshaw crash

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

]

We cannot provide a rewritten title as the original title is missing. Please provide the original title for us to rewrite it.

Horrific Road Accident in Pratapgarh: Artica Car and E Rickshaw Collide Head-On

On Tuesday, May 02, 2023, a heart-wrenching road accident took place in Pratapgarh district of Uttar Pradesh, leaving several people injured and some even dead. According to reports, a high-speed Artica Car and an E Rickshaw collided head-on while returning from a wedding ceremony. The impact of the collision was so strong that a few people were thrown off the road, and the vehicles were badly damaged.

The incident occurred in the early hours of the morning, and the victims were rushed to the nearby hospital for treatment. The police were informed, and they reached the spot immediately to take stock of the situation. The accident caused a massive traffic jam, and the locals and passersby helped in clearing the road to provide a smooth passage for the emergency services.

Eyewitnesses reported that the Artica Car was speeding and driving recklessly, while the E Rickshaw was carrying more passengers than it was supposed to. The collision was so strong that it caused severe injuries to the passengers, and some even lost their lives on the spot. The police have registered a case against the driver of the Artica Car and are investigating the matter.

The incident has once again highlighted the need for strict traffic regulations and the importance of following traffic rules. The reckless driving and overloading of vehicles can have severe consequences and put the lives of innocent people at risk. The authorities must take necessary steps to ensure the safety of the citizens and prevent such incidents from happening in the future.

In conclusion, the road accident in Pratapgarh is a tragic incident that has left many families shattered. It is a reminder that we must be responsible and cautious while driving on the roads and follow traffic rules at all times. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families, and we hope that they recover soon from this traumatic experience.

News Source : Wedding

Source Link :Horrific road accident in Pratapgarh, painful death of 4 people of same family in car and e rickshaw collision/