Death – Obituary News : President of Rockland County Volunteer Firefighters’ Association Passes Away

Kenny Carr Obituary

President Of Rockland County Volunteer Firefighters’ Association Has Died

It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Kenny Carr, a life member of the Suffern Volunteer Hose Company #1. Kenny Carr had been a member of the company since its inception and had played an essential role in the organization’s growth and development.

A Life of Service

Kenny Carr was a man who dedicated his life to serving his community. His commitment and passion for the welfare of the people around him were evident in his work as President of the Rockland County Volunteer Firefighters’ Association, where he was an influential voice for the county’s firefighters. Kenny Carr was instrumental in the establishment of the new firehouse for the Suffern Volunteer Hose Company #1, which was a significant milestone for the organization.

Kenny Carr’s service extended beyond his work with the fire department. He was a member of the Suffern Masonic Lodge, Lions Club International, and served as Deputy District Governor and past president of the Monsey Lions Club. Through these organizations, Kenny Carr continued to impact the community positively, and his legacy will live on.

A Man of Leadership and Selflessness

Kenny Carr was a man who led by example. His selflessness and dedication to his community were an inspiration to all who knew him. He was a man who put others before himself and worked tirelessly to make a difference in the lives of others.

Kenny Carr’s leadership was evident in his work with the Rockland County Volunteer Firefighters’ Association, where he was a respected and influential figure. His leadership skills were also on display in his work with the Suffern Masonic Lodge and Lions Club International.

A Legacy That Will Live On

Kenny Carr’s passing is a significant loss for the Rockland County community. His contributions to the community will be remembered for years to come. His legacy will serve as a reminder of the positive impact that one person can have on the lives of others.

Kenny Carr’s dedication, leadership, and selflessness were an inspiration to all who knew him. He will be missed, but his legacy will live on in the hearts and minds of the people of Rockland County.

