Death – Obituary News : President of St. Norbert College William Hynes Passes Away

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

William Hynes, the President of St. Norbert College, has passed away. He dedicated his life to education and served as President of the college for over two decades. Hynes was highly respected by the college community and will be deeply missed.

Remembering William Hynes, Former President of St. Norbert College

The St. Norbert College community mourns the loss of William Hynes, who served as the college’s president from 2000 to 2008. Hynes was a devoted member of the Norbertine order and made significant contributions to the growth and development of St. Norbert College during his tenure.

Contributions to St. Norbert College

Hynes’ leadership and vision played a pivotal role in expanding the college’s endowment, which allowed for the development of new programs and initiatives. He also spearheaded the creation of the college’s first strategic plan, which provided a roadmap for the institution’s future growth and success.

Perhaps most notably, Hynes was instrumental in the construction of the Mulva Library, which today serves as the heart of the St. Norbert College campus. This state-of-the-art facility is a testament to Hynes’ commitment to providing students with the resources and tools they need to succeed.

A Deep Devotion to St. Norbert College

Hynes’ deep devotion to St. Norbert College was evident in everything he did. He was passionate about the college’s mission and its Norbertine heritage, and he never hesitated to share his enthusiasm with others.

As a member of the Norbertine order himself, Hynes embodied the values and ideals that St. Norbert College holds dear. He believed in the power of education to transform lives and was committed to ensuring that every student who attended the college had the opportunity to succeed.

A Time for Reflection and Gratitude

As we mourn the loss of William Hynes, we also take this time to reflect on his many contributions to St. Norbert College and to express our gratitude for his leadership and service. He will be remembered as a visionary leader who cared deeply about the college and its students, and his legacy will continue to inspire us for years to come.

To the Hynes family, we extend our deepest condolences and let them know that they are in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. William Hynes will be greatly missed, but his impact on St. Norbert College will live on forever.