Death – Obituary News : Pro Football HOFer Dave Wilcox dies at 80

Former Boise Junior College All-American, Dave Wilcox, passed away on Wednesday at the age of 80. The Pro Football Hall of Fame confirmed that Wilcox died following a recent heart surgery.

Wilcox was an 11-year veteran of the NFL and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2000. He also has a place in the San Francisco 49ers Hall of Fame and the Boise State Athletics Hall of Fame.

“While Dave Wilcox was nicknamed ‘The Intimidator’ for his aggressive style of play, he was a kind, humble, and gracious man in all other aspects of life,” said Hall of Fame President Jim Porter in a news release. “He transformed the outside linebacker position – one of the many feats that earned him a forever home in Canton.”

Wilcox was born in Ontario, Oregon, and earned nine varsity letters in high school. He played two seasons in Boise, becoming a two-time All-American for the Broncos in 1960 and 1961 under head coach Lyle Smith. Wilcox then transferred to the University of Oregon, where he played two seasons (1962-63), and was selected in both the AFL and NFL drafts in 1964.

The San Francisco 49ers picked Wilcox as their 29th overall selection in the third round, and he signed with them. He played 11 seasons as a linebacker in the NFL (1964-74), and during that time, he was selected to seven Pro Bowls and named All-NFL five times.

Despite his success, Wilcox remained humble. “What I do best is not let people block me. I just hate to be blocked,” he said during his Pro Football Hall of Fame speech. “Defensively, I had an area. And I did not like people in that area. So when I prepared to play the game, it was to keep everybody out of that area. Nobody was going to run in my area; nobody was going to pass in my area. This was my spot, and nobody was welcome there – except me.”

Wilcox is survived by his son, California football coach Justin Wilcox.

