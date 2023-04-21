Our School’s ecology is deeply grieved by the demise of our colleague, Professor Mike Bruford, who was a prominent figure in the arena of conservation genetics. He was a global pioneer and we will cherish his contributions. We offer our condolences to his kin, acquaintances, and associates during this trying time.

It is with heavy hearts that we mourn the loss of one of our esteemed colleagues, Professor Mike Bruford. A world-renowned expert in the field of conservation genetics, Professor Bruford was a pivotal figure within our School’s ecology, and his absence will be deeply felt by all within our community.

Throughout his career, Professor Bruford made significant contributions to the study of conservation genetics, illuminating the complex interplay between genetic diversity and species survival. His expertise and passion for his work were evident in all that he did, and his tireless efforts to advance the field have left an indelible mark on the scientific community.

Beyond his scientific achievements, Professor Bruford was a beloved mentor, colleague, and friend. He was dedicated to elevating the next generation of scientists, and his guidance, support, and kindness will be cherished by all who had the privilege of working alongside him.

While we are deeply saddened by his passing, we take comfort in knowing that Professor Bruford’s legacy will endure. His groundbreaking research and unwavering commitment to conservation genetics have inspired countless individuals around the world, and we are confident that his influence will continue to shape the scientific landscape for years to come.

Our thoughts are with Professor Bruford’s family, friends, and colleagues during this difficult time. We are grateful for the many contributions he made to our School, our field, and our world, and we will honor his memory by continuing to pursue his vision of a more just and sustainable planet. Rest in peace, Professor Bruford.

We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of our colleague, Professor Mike Bruford. A world leader in the field of conservation genetics, he was at the heart of our School’s ecology, and we will miss him very much. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and colleagues. pic.twitter.com/6D8r6e8yz1 — CUBiosciences (@CUBiosciences) April 20, 2023

We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of our colleague, Professor Mike Bruford. A world leader in the field of conservation genetics, he was at the heart of our School’s ecology, and we will miss him very much. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and colleagues. pic.twitter.com/6D8r6e8yz1 — CUBiosciences (@CUBiosciences) April 20, 2023

County local news on twitter

Celebrities Deaths on Reddit

County Local News on Reddit

County local YouTube channel