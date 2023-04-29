Death – Obituary News : Prominent abortion doctor LeRoy Carhart passes away

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Dr. LeRoy Carhart, a well-known abortion provider, has passed away according to NPR.

Prominent Late-Term Abortion Doctor LeRoy Carhart Dies at 81

Controversial Career

LeRoy Carhart, a well-known doctor who provided late-term abortions, passed away at the age of 81. His family confirmed the news via social media but did not disclose the cause of death. Carhart had provided abortions for 50 years and had become a controversial figure due to his practices. As the medical director of Clinics for Abortion and Reproductive Excellence (CARE), Carhart and his wife Mary ran two clinics in Nebraska and Maryland that specialized in providing second- and third-trimester abortion care.

Targeted by Anti-Abortion Activists

Carhart was one of the few doctors in the country known to perform abortions after the first trimester and had been the target of several threats to his life during his career. In 1991, on the same day Nebraska passed a law mandating parental notification for minors seeking an abortion, Carhart\’s farm burned down. The fire killed 17 horses, a cat, and a dog. The next day, his clinic received a letter arguing for the murder of abortion providers. Despite the threats, Carhart continued to provide abortion services.

Championing for Reproductive Rights

In 1992, Carhart founded his first clinic specializing in abortion. He filed a temporary restraining order in 1997 against Nebraska\’s attorney general to prevent the state\’s enforcement of a ban on what anti-abortion activists termed “partial-birth” abortion, a procedure usually performed in the second trimester. In June 2000, the Supreme Court ruled the ban unconstitutional, overturning the law in Nebraska and in 31 other states.

Carhart’s Views on Abortion

In a 2010 interview with NPR\’s Michel Martin, Carhart insisted that he\’s “as pro-life” as any abortion opponent. “In a perfect world, I believe there could be a reason for no abortions,” he said. “But unfortunately, we do not live in a perfect world. And unfortunately, these same people that protest abortions are also against all of the things that would help reduce the frequency of abortions, including early education about sex, early education about the use of birth control, availability of birth control, availability of school education about intercourse and about sex.”

Continuing Carhart’s Mission

Ashley Edwards, a manager at a CARE clinic in Pueblo, Colo., founded by Carhart\’s grandson, confirmed the death in an email to NPR. She stated that CARE clinics will continue their commitment to the Carharts\’ lifelong mission to provide abortion care and access to the community.