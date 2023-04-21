Death – Obituary News : Prospect Park Alligator Dies in Bronx Zoo.

The alligator discovered in Prospect Park has passed away, according to the Bronx Zoo.

Alligator Found in Prospect Park Lake in Brooklyn Dies After Declining Health

The alligator found in Prospect Park Lake in Brooklyn earlier this year has passed away, as announced by the Bronx Zoo on Friday. The animal had been receiving ongoing medical treatment, nutritional support, and had undergone successful surgery to remove a bathtub stopper it had ingested while being kept as a pet illegally. Despite these efforts, the alligator, unfortunately, died on Sunday, April 16.

Further investigations into the animal’s death, through a necropsy, revealed chronic and severe weight loss, extreme anemia, as well as infections in its intestines and skin. The rubber stopper had also caused a chronic ulcer in the alligator’s stomach.

The 4-foot-long alligator was first spotted on February 19 and was rescued by Animal Care Centers before being transferred to the Bronx Zoo. It is illegal to keep alligators as pets in New York, and releasing animals into New York City parks is also prohibited by law.

Zoo officials condemned the owner’s behavior and considered it a case of animal abuse, stating that the alligator should not have been kept as a pet, and wild animals do not belong in people’s homes. The alligator passed away because its owner chose to leave it in a frigid lake, in a weakened state, rather than seek veterinary care to save the animal’s life.

The Bronx Zoo issued a public reminder that anyone who locates an abandoned animal should contact 311 or an urban park ranger. In New York City, urban park rangers respond to around 500 reports of animal conditions annually.

In conclusion, the tragic death of this alligator is a clear indication that wild animals are not pets and should be left in their natural habitats. The Bronx Zoo team emphasized that the illegal pet trade causes animals to suffer and eventually die, and the public should stop using animals for personal pleasure.