Death – Obituary News : ‘Pug’ Mabry, Roswell’s Ex-Mayor, Passes Away at 95

Former mayor of Roswell, Pug Mabry, passed away at the age of 95. He held the position for a significant period of time.

Meet Pug Mabry: The Master Carpenter and Roswell Mayor Emeritus Who Left a Lasting Legacy

Pug Mabry was a beloved figure in the city of Roswell, Georgia. Born with the given name of John Mabry, he received his lifelong nickname “Pug” from a childhood neighbor who always said he was “as sweet as her dog, Pug.” Throughout his life, he lived up to that nickname, leaving a lasting impact on the community he called home.

Mabry learned the skills of a master carpenter from his father, and he would employ these skills throughout his life as a builder, construction worker, and restorer of historic buildings and homes. He had a 40-year career with Flagler Construction Co., where he would become vice president of field services before his retirement in 2000.

In addition to his successful career, Mabry was deeply involved in his community. He served as mayor of Roswell from 1981 to 1997 and was named mayor emeritus in 1998. He was also a deacon at First Baptist Roswell Church, where he and his family were members.

Mabry was known for his strong handshake, which could bring any man to his knees. He would deliver it with a great big smile and a hearty greeting, always making those around him feel welcome and valued. His family said in his obituary that he had “a heart for people and a passion for life.”

Mabry passed away on May 4, 2022, at the age of 93. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Sara Lane Mabry, as well as several siblings. He is survived by his wife, Sandra Kimberl Mabry, two sons, a stepdaughter, siblings, five grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and many cousins, nephews, and nieces.

The family will receive friends at Northside Chapel Funeral Directors on Saturday, May 7, between 4 and 6 p.m. The funeral service will be held at First Baptist Roswell on May 7 at 2 p.m.

Pug Mabry will be remembered as a kind and generous man who left a lasting legacy in his community. His skills as a carpenter and his dedication to serving others will continue to inspire those who knew him for years to come.