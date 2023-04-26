Death – Obituary News : Punjab declares holiday in honor of late CM Badal’s death.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

What is the reason behind the death of Parkash Singh Badal? On 27 April, Punjab has announced a public holiday as a tribute to the former CM.

Parkash Singh Badal Passes Away at 95:

The state of Punjab and the members of the Akali Dal party are in mourning following the death of one of their prominent politicians. Parkash Singh Badal, the 5-time former Chief Minister of Punjab, India passed away on Tuesday, 25th April 2023 at the age of 95. His passing has left a deep void in the hearts of many people who remember him for his work and contribution to society.

Parkash Singh Badal’s Death Reason

The news of Parkash Singh Badal’s passing was confirmed by the hospital where he was being treated. The Fortis Hospital, Mohali released a statement which said, “In spite of appropriate medical management S Parkash Singh Badal succumbed to his sickness. Fortis Hospital deeply condolences the demise of S Parkash Singh Badal.” He was admitted to the hospital a week ago due to breathing difficulties and passed away at around 08:00 PM.

A Tribute to His Life and Achievements

Parkash Singh Badal had a long and illustrious career in politics. He began his journey as a village sarpanch and went on to contest assembly elections as a member of the Congress party in 1957. Eventually, he joined the Akali Dal party and became the youngest Chief Minister of Punjab at the age of 43.

Throughout his career, Parkash Singh Badal had only lost two elections, one in 1967 and the other in 2022. The loss in 2022 was especially painful as he lost his stronghold Lambi, which he had held for many years. In 2016, he made headlines for the controversial Punjab Sutlej Yamuna Link Canal (Transfer of Proprietary Rights) Bill.

The passing of such a prominent figure in Indian politics has led to an outpouring of grief and remembrance. Many leaders and citizens across the country have taken to social media to pay tribute to his accomplishments, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who called him a “colossal figure of Indian politics.”

A Final Farewell

Parkash Singh Badal will be remembered for his dedication, hard work and contribution to society. His passing has left a deep void in the hearts of many, and it is a sad and difficult time to say goodbye to him. We offer our condolences to his family, friends, and loved ones during this time of mourning.