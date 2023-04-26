Death – Obituary News : Punjab Declares Public Holiday in Memory of Parkash Singh Badal

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

What is the cause of death of Parkash Singh Badal? A public holiday has been announced on 27 April by Punjab government to pay respects to the former Chief Minister.

Parkash Singh Badal: Remembering a Life of Service and Leadership

The state of Punjab and the nation at large are mourning the loss of a political leader who dedicated his life to public service. Parkash Singh Badal, the 5-time former Chief Minister of Punjab, India, passed away on Tuesday, 25th April 2023 at the age of 95 in a private hospital in Mohali. His death is a great loss to the people of Punjab, who are remembering his legacy and the impact he had on their lives.

The Late Politician’s Life and Work

Born to a family with a rich history in politics, Parkash Singh Badal began his career working as a village sarpanch before contesting assembly elections for the first time in 1957 at the age of 30. He joined the Congress party and went on to become the youngest Chief Minister in Punjab’s history at the age of 43. In a career spanning over 70 years, he lost only two elections – one in 1967 and the latest one in 2022. The loss was especially heartbreaking as he lost his stronghold Lambi, which he had held for many years.

During his tenure as Chief Minister, Badal achieved significant accomplishments, including the passage of the controversial Punjab Sutlej Yamuna Link Canal (Transfer of Proprietary Rights) Bill in 2016. His work and leadership earned him praise not only from the people of Punjab but also from leaders nationwide, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who referred to him as a “colossal figure of Indian politics.”

The Late Politician’s Passing

News of the late minister’s passing was confirmed by Fortis Hospital in Mohali, where he had been admitted a week earlier after experiencing breathing difficulties. Despite receiving excellent medical care, Parkash Singh Badal succumbed to his illness on the evening of 25th April 2023. The hospital released a statement expressing their condolences and sympathies for the loss of such a notable public figure.

Paying Tribute to the Late Politician

The passing of Parkash Singh Badal has deeply affected the people of Punjab and the entire nation. Social media platforms are filled with heartfelt tributes and messages of thanks, as people remember his work and leadership. It is clear that he had a positive impact on the lives of countless people, and his legacy will continue to inspire generations to come.

Conclusion

Parkash Singh Badal lived a long life, filled with service and dedication to the people of Punjab. His passing is a sad loss for the state and for the country, but his memory will continue to inspire those who follow in his footsteps. As the nation mourns his passing, it is important to remember the lessons he taught through his work and leadership, and to honor his life with gratitude and respect.