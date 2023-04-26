Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

What caused the death of the Qawwali singer? Avoid mentioning fox, exclude fox.

Aziz Nazan: Remembering the Qawwali Legend

Introduction

The death of Aziz Nazan, known for his contributions to the Qawwali genre, was a significant loss to the Indian music industry. His exceptional talent as a playback vocalist, live performer, and music director continues to inspire music lovers today.

Career and Contributions

Aziz Nazan, born Abdul Aziz Kunji Markar, was heavily influenced by veteran Qawwal Ismail Azad’s singing style during his childhood. He began his career singing Lata Mangeshkar songs in orchestras but quickly established his unique Qawwali style, adding a classical flavor to his singing inspired by Ustad Bade Ghulam Ali Khan Sahab and Ustad Salamat Khan Sahab.

His command over dozens of classical ragas allowed him to create complex, sophisticated works. His most celebrated song, “Jhoom Barabar Sharabi,” released in 1969, continues to be popular today. He also collaborated with notable musicians such as Pakistani sarangi player Ustad Sultan Khan, tabla player Ustad Abdul Karim Khan, mandolin player Mustafa Sajjad Ali, and tabla player Ustad Tari Khan.

The Death of Aziz Nazan

Aziz Nazan died of a heart attack in 1992, leaving behind an unparalleled legacy of music. Despite his love for delicious food harming his health due to diabetes, he never succumbed to addiction to drugs or alcohol. His outstanding memory allowed him to recall hundreds of verses, and he often wrote complex lyrics based on classical ragas.

Personal Life and Tragedy

His wife died in 1978, after which he recorded a hit song with HMV called “Chadhta Suraj.” However, he later terminated his contract with HMV due to disagreements. In 1985, he married a Hindu girl and named her Mumtaz Naza. He began recording albums with Venus Cassettes & Tapes Ltd. the following year, including “Hangama,” “Shan e Khwaja,” “Hamd naat salam,” and “Main nashe mein hoon.”

Conclusion

Aziz Nazan’s contributions to Qawwali and Indian music have attained immortality, remembered and celebrated by music lovers worldwide. Despite facing numerous hardships, Aziz Nazan remained dedicated to his art and incomparable in his musical talent.