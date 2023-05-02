Death – Obituary News : “Queen of Philippines’ Cause of Death” (35 characters)

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Philippines Beauty Pageant Winner Brigite Salvatore Passes Away

Brigite Salvatore, the winner of the Queen Philippines-Tourism 2019 beauty pageant, passed away suddenly on May 2, 2023. The news was announced by Mark Perez on Facebook, who expressed his shock and sadness at the loss of his friend. Salvatore was a well-known model in the Philippines, having won several beauty contests including Miss Redvocate 18, Miss Trans Queen Hong Kong ’17, and Manila’s V Prettiest ’16.

Who Was Brigite Salvatore?

Salvatore was not only a successful model but also an advocate for transgender rights in the Philippines. She believed in the power of education to promote understanding and acceptance of the transgender community. She was inspired to become an advocate after joining the Society of Transsexual Women of the Philippines (STRAP), which she said opened her eyes to the reality that everyone can make a difference in the world.

Salvatore was also a filmmaker and created the documentary film Model ciTizen, which focused on a Muslim transgender woman. The film was part of the ALAB Finalists for the Active Vista Film Festival. Salvatore was a graduate of the University of Notre Dame and had over 10,000 followers on her Instagram page.

Cause of Death

The cause of Salvatore’s sudden death has not been disclosed. However, her passing has shocked and saddened her friends, family, and fans. Many people have taken to social media to express their condolences and pay tribute to her.

Tributes to Brigite Salvatore

The Queen Philippines pageant organization posted a tribute to Salvatore on their Facebook page, expressing their condolences to the entire LGBT community. Many others who knew Salvatore have also posted tributes on social media, expressing their shock and sadness at her passing.

Salvatore’s legacy as a model, filmmaker, and advocate for transgender rights in the Philippines will continue to live on. Her sudden passing has left a void in the hearts of those who knew her, and she will be deeply missed.

