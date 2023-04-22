Death – Obituary News : Racing icon Craig Breedlove dies at 86

Early Life and Career

Craig Breedlove, born on March 23, 1937, was a firefighter in his youth, but his love for cars propelled him towards a career in racing. He also worked as a structural engineering technician at Douglas Aircraft in Santa Monica, which aided his work with jet-powered cars.

The “Spirit of America”

Breedlove rose to fame in the 1960s during what is considered the golden era of American motor racing, where he went head-to-head with rivals Tom Green and Art Arfons on the Bonneville Salt Flats in Utah. It was here that he set land speed records at 400 mph, 500 mph, and 600 mph in his series of jet-powered cars, nicknamed the “Spirit of America.”



Craig Breedlove driving the ‘Spirit of America’ car at the Bonneville Salt Flats in Salt Lake City in 1996.

Credit: Getty Images





Land Speed Record

Breedlove’s last land speed record was set in 1965 at 966.6 km/h, a mark that has since been surpassed. However, his contributions to the land speed record helped make it a cultural phenomenon from 1963 onwards. He battled Green and Arfons for the fastest speed on land and broke each other’s speed records.

Legacy and Personal Life

Breedlove’s legacy lives on, including his induction into the Motorsports Hall of Fame of America in 1993, the Dry Lakes Racing Hall of Fame in 1995, the International Motorsports Hall of Fame in 2000, and the Automotive Hall of Fame in 2009. He was survived by his wife, Yadira, two children from his first marriage, a half-sister, five grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.

Death

Craig Breedlove passed away on April 4, 2023, at his home in Rio Vista, California, at the age of 86. His wife, Yadira, confirmed that he lost his battle with cancer.

Conclusion

Breedlove was a daring man who lived an extraordinary life, having set world records and achieved legendary status in the world of motor racing. He will always be remembered as an American hero, and undoubtedly, his contributions to the land speed records and his passion for racing will continue to inspire generations to come.