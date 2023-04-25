Death – Obituary News : Rahul Gandhi’s Comments on Parkash Singh Badal’s Demise

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Rahul Gandhi made a statement regarding the passing of Parkash Singh Badal.

Former Punjab Chief Minister and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Parkash Singh Badal (95) passed away on Tuesday, April 25th, at Mohali hospital where he was admitted for breathing problems a week earlier, leaving the entire nation grief-stricken. Rahul Gandhi, the former Congress President, expressed his condolences on Twitter, stating that Badal held an important place in the politics of India and Punjab.

Deeply saddened by the loss, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also tweeted that Badal was a towering personality of Indian politics and a notable statesman who contributed immensely to the development of the nation. He worked tirelessly towards the progress of Punjab during critical times, and led the state with great leadership.

Badal’s demise has sparked emotions among his supporters and families, including Mr. Sukhbir Singh Badal, his son, who is a current leader of the Shiromani Akali Dal party. Parkash Singh Badal’s journey, which began as a sarpanch and included 10 times as MLA, culminated when he became minister in the Morarji Desai-led government. Badal remained a lifelong leader in Indian and Punjab politics, and he will be remembered for his contributions and services.

